Vic Joseph Says WWE Releasing McKenzie Mitchell Was ‘Tough’

In an interview with TVInsider, NXT’s Vic Joseph spoke about the release of McKenzie Mitchell late last year and how tough it was on him. Joseph and Mitchell are married and he had to get used to working without her.

He said: “The first few shows I went to it was sad because she is my best friend. Not having my wife there, and there or a Johnny Gargano to talk to or Candice LeRae or Tommaso Ciampa. The list goes on and on. It bummed me out, but then I knew every day when I’d come home, she would be there. Here’s the thing. McKenzie still watches. She is still a fan of it. She still wants to come back and be part of this family. Time will tell, but that was definitely an emotional time. Right before that, my father died. And so when I did NXT Tuesday, that was the day my father passed away in the morning. Nobody knew because I didn’t put anything out there until after the show. She was there with me. Shawn [Michaels] was there with me. It was a tough stretch, but we got through it.“