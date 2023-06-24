Dark Side of the Ring Home Company VICE To Be Sold For $350 Million

PWInsider reports that VICE, the parent company of Dark Side of the Ring network VICE TV, will be sold for $350 million. There will be a meeting with creditors in New York City on July 12. A group led by The Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital are buying the company. The sale is expected to be competed in the next several months.

The purchase includes all of Vice’s assets and some of the liabilities. According to a bankruptcy filing, Vice previously owed $474,600,000 to the group. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month. At the time, the 24-page filing noted that a sale for $225 million was on the table. A&E, which airs WWE content and has a stake in Vice, was listed as being owed $937,000 in the filing.