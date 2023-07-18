wrestling / News

Vickie Guerrero’s AEW Deal Officially Expires

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vickie Guerrero AEW Fight For the Fallen Image Credit: AEW

Vickie Guerrero is officially done with AEW, as her contract has expired. As reported back in February, Guerrero’s contract was set to expire this month as both sides had agreed not to renew the deal. Fightful Select has confirmed that she is officially a free agent.

Guerrero hasn’t been on the road with AEW since February. She became the focus of headlines back in April when her daughter Sherilyn accused Vickie’s husband Kris Benson of sexually assaulting her on a cruise that took place in 2020 before the COVID lockdown, which Vickie and Benson denied in a statement where they threatened to bring legal action.

