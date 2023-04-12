Vickie Guerrero & Husband Issue New Statement Denying Sexual Assault Allegations

Vickie Guerrero and her husband have issued a new statement denying allegations of sexual assault made by Vickie’s daughter Sherilyn. as reported last week, Sherilyn posted a video to TikTok in which she alleged that her stepfather Kris Benson sexually assaulted her on a cruise that took place in 2020 before the COVID lockdown.

Sherilyn said at the time that she wasn’t the only one but that it wasn’t her story to tell for the others. She claimed that when she told Vickie about it, her mother said it was “a mistake” and “not who he is.” Sherilyn’s uncle Chavo Guerrero Jr. posted to Twitter soon after saying that he “fully support[s]” Sherilyn.

Vickie issued a statement at the time saying that she and Sherilyn have had a hostile relationship since Sherilyn was 12 and accused her of lying, saying she was a “narcissist” and drunk on the cruise. She threatened legal action and claimed Sherilyn had not spoken with Benson about the matter and said she was disowning her. She posted to Instagram on Wednesday with a statement from their lawyer, which reads:

Kris and Vickie Benson Respond to Sherilyn Guerrero’s Recent Allegations

Kris and Vickie Benson vehemently deny Sherilyn Guerrero’s recent allegations of sexual assault and abandonment. Ms. Guerrero’s unsubstantiated accusations have caused the Bensons to suffer public ridicule, scorn, derision, and humiliation. Kris and Vickie fully appreciate the seriousness of allegations of this nature and the need for public support of sexual assault survivors; however, they ask that you withhold final judgment of this matter until they have the opportunity to bring Ms. Guerrero and her claims into a court of law where judgment is based on facts and merit.

If you are dealing with sexual assault, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. It is safe and confidential.