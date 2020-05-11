wrestling / News
Victim of Alberto Del Rio Says He Burned Her Passport Before Sexual Assault
As we reported yesterday, Alberto Del Rio (real name Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan) was arrested this past weekend and faces charges of domestic violence and aggravated sexual assault. The police report included several details, some of which were very graphic. At one point he told her if she cried he would take her son and “drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere.”
TMZ has a few more details from the police report and they’re not any better. As noted, the victim stated that the incident happened on May 3, when Del Rio accused her of cheating on him. She claims that Del Rio broke her cell phone and laptop, and even tried to burn her passport. The attack began around 10 PM and ended at around 2:30 AM.
She stated that when Del Rio hit her, it left her feeling “woozy and dizzy.” She added that when Del Rio stuffed a sock in her mouth during the assault, she wasn’t able to breathe. The sexual assault lasted hours and included various body parts, as well as Del Rio’s penis. She told police that she did not consent to any of it. The officer at the scene said they saw “multiple bruises” on her face, arms, legs and neck.
