Victoria Crawford On Her Future In TNA, Hopes To Build a Home There

Victoria Crawford says that she hopes to make TNA a home for herself. Crawford is set to challenge Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship on tonight’s Under Siege, and she spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview ahead of tonight’s show about her goals with TNA.

“I’m hoping to really build a home there to be honest with you,” Crawford said (per Fightful). “The more I am embraced in the locker room, the more I just — the wrestling I realized was living in my spirit. It wasn’t in my mind, it wasn’t in my performance, it was in my spirit. That’s something that I’m really grateful that carried with me.”

She continued, “So, when I am in the locker room with these women and listening to our struggles being very parallel, I just really saw — I don’t know, I just started seeing Victoria as a wrestler. I wasn’t playing a persona, I wasn’t trying to play into somebody else’s character, I just kind of naturally started to overcome me. I just really realized that there’s so much healing in the wrestling that you can’t do alone at home. So it’s, come on self, get yourself together.”

TNA Under Siege airs live tonight on TNA+.