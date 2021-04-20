wrestling / News
Video Of Mick Foley on Pawn Stars Online
April 20, 2021
Mick Foley’s appearance on last night’s episode of Pawn Stars is now online. As previously reported, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the History Channel show to authenticate an autographed Mankind mask and shirt.
You can see the full clip below, which is described as follows:
Chum calls in a famous friend to verify a vintage Mick Foley shirt along with an autographed mask, in this clip from Season 18, “That’s the Way the Cookie Crumbles.”
