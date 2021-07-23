wrestling / News
Video Wall Collapses at Rolling Loud Festival Ahead of WWE Smackdown Tomorrow
WWE is bringing part of Smackdown to the Rolling Loud Festival tomorrow, but the festival had a little problem as a video wall collapsed on Thursday. Local 10 in Miami reports that a giant video wall collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s start of the hip-hop festival.
Festival organizers noted on Twitter that no one was hurt in the collapse and that it will be fixed by the time Rolling Loud kicks off on Friday. Smackdown is scheduled to have two matches there currently in Apollo Crews vs. Big E and Carmella vs. Bianca Belair with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line.
You can see video of the collapsed section below along with Rolling Loud’s tweet on the matter. A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, NLE Choppa, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, and 42 Dugg are among those performing on Friday, with Travis Scott, and Post Malone as headliners for the rest of the weekend.
In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!
— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2021
