Viewership Details For March 16 and 30 Episodes of Impact Wrestling

Wrestlenomics reports that the viewership numbers are in for the March 16 and March 30 episodes of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. As noted, the March 23 episode hit a 2023 high with 113,000 viewers and an 0.03.

The March 16 episode had 94,000 viewers and an 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which means the March 23 episode was up. However, the March 30 episode dropped to 104,000 viewers and an 0.02 rating from March 23. Last week’s episode did not chart in the top 150 cable originals.