Impact Wrestling Rating Hits 2023 High, Audience Up

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling hit a high point for the year to date, with the audience also up. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 113,000 viewers. The demo rating is the highest point for Impact in 2023 and the best number since the October 13th, 2022 episode also did a 0.03, while the audience was the best since the January 19th episode had 115,000 viewers.

While the numbers from last week (March 16th) have yet to be reported, we know it was a 0.02 at best because it did not rank in the top 150 cable originals for the night, which bottomed out at a 0.02. This week’s show ranked at #116 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.

Impact is averaging a 0.015 demo rating and 94,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.029 demo rating and 114,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.