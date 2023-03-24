Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 03.23.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, former IMPACT World Champion Bully Ray joins forces with Masha Slamovich against the team of Tommy Dreamer and reigning Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry teams up with Dirty Dango against the team of Moose and Brian Myers, The Design collides with Time Machine in a 6 Man tag team match, as Kon, Angels & Sami Callihan battle Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns, former Knockouts Champion “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo takes on Savannah Evans and we’ll hear from IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander as he gears up for his showdown with No. 1 contender Steve Maclin at REBELLION this April. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Match 1: Kon, Angels & Sami Callihan vs Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns

Kon starts against Kushida and Kushida can’t take down Kon, so Shelley tags himself in and they double team him but Kon takes them both down with the clothesline. Kon tags to Deaner who gets double teamed by Shelley and Sabin. Deaner tags to Alan Angels. Shelley gets Angels in an armwringer. Shelley tags to Kushida who gets Angels in a stretch. Shelley grabs Angels outside the ring and Kushida hits a running dropkick. Tag to Sabin who gets a neckbreaker from Angels. Angels tags to Deaner. Kushida gets the tag who hits a crossbody and a Pele Kick on Deaner. Shelley and Kushida double team on Kushida to hit a basement dropkick. Kushida takes The Design out with a crossbody outside the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Shelley kicks Kushida by accident. Angels hits a German Suplex on Kushida followed by a Spinebuster by Angels and a Frog Splash by Angels for two. Kon tags in and Angels and Deaner hit a Double Doomsday Device on Kushida and a cover gets broken up. Time Machine team up to hit a double basement dropkick on Angels. Sabin hits a cutter on Deaner. Sabin was about to kick Deaner but Callihan gets in the way and Sabin and Shelley kick Callihan. Sabin clears out The Design on the outside with a suicide dive. Kushida gets a Hoverboard Lock on Angels and he taps.

Result: Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns def. Kon, Angels & Sami Callihan by submission

Rating: ***½

The Coven with a vignette where she says Rosemary called her a charlatan and asks if she looks like a fraud. Kilynn King says the moment Rosemary shook her hand, her fate was sealed. Taylor Wilde says the proof is in the results, The Coven are the champions.

A Raj Singh vignette and he says Las Vegas has been good to them. He now goes by the name Champagne Singh.

A backstage promo with Eddie Edwards and Kenny King and Eddie says the only way to take out PCO is to look to the past. King says they realised they are family. PCO was never family. He says at Sacrifice, the family joins together and they’ll put his dead ass on ice.

Match 2: Savannah Evans vs Deonna Purrazzo

Savannah Evans hits a big boot and hip toss for two. Deonna Purrazzo takes Evans down with a hurrancanrana and hits a dropkick to her on the outside. Purrazzo is distracted by Gisele and Evans throws her into the steel steps as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Savannah has the upper hand on Deonna. Savannah hits a butterfly suplex for two. Savannah hits a snap suplex for two. Savannah gets a chinlock on Deonna but she gets out of it. Deonna clotheslines Savannah and gets the Fujiwara Armbar but Savannah gets to the ropes. Deonna tries to whip Savannah to the corner but Savannah counters into a Northern Lights Suplex for two. Deonna tries to go for a piledriver on Savannah but Gisele distracts her. She tries to run into her but Jai Vidal grabs Deonna and Savannah looks to kick her but Deonna gets out of the way and Savannah kicks Vidal. Deonna hits the Crucifix Bomb for the win.

Result: Deonna Purrazzo def. Savannah Evans by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Gisele, Vidal and Savannah attack Deonna. Savannah hits the Full Nelson Slam.

The Death Dollz are backstage and Havok asks how they can lose when Rosemary has magic. Taya says they decided not to have anything to do with magic. Havok says Taya decided that. Havok says she will go take care of The Coven herself and leaves. Rosemary tells Taya to go calm her down.

Havok goes to look for them and finds a coffin that is emanating light. Taya comes up behind her and tells her to stay away from the light. A hand comes out from inside of the coffin and pulls in Taya.

Match 3: Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich vs Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer start off and Bully challenges Mickie to tag in. Bully tags to Masha. Mickie hits punches in Masha. Masha hits a chop on Mickie but Mickie takes her down with the Lou Thesz Press. Masha hits a spin kick and tags to Bully Ray. Bully Ray teases an elbow but Mickie gets out of the way tags to Dreamer. Dreamer gets an armwringer but Bully hits an elbow and tags to Masha. Bully hits a scoop slam on Masha onto Dreamer for two. Dreamer tags out to Mickie. Bully teases using a kendo stick but throws it out. Bully tags to Masha who throws Mickie around by the hair and hits a penalty kick for two. Masha whips Mickie into the corner but Mickie counters into a hurrancanrana and a neckbreaker. Mickie and Masha tag out and Dreamer hits punches on the corner turnbuckle and hits a cutter to pin but Masha breaks it up and Mickie hits a Lou Thesz Press off the top onto Masha. Mickie and Dreamer hit stereo Bionic Elbows on Masha and Bully. Tommy and Mickie hit the Team 3D Diving Headbutt on Bully, leading to Bully shouting “My balls”. Tommy Dreamer calls for tables. They go for tables but Masha hits a running crossbody on Mickie and Bully hits a low blow on Dreamer while the referee is distracted and hits a piledriver for the pin.

Result: Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich def. Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Bully Ray is about to powerbomb Mickie James onto a table but Jordynne Grace shows up and hits him from the back with a kendo stick, but it has no effect on Bully. Jordynne goes for the spear but Bully moves out of the way and Grace spears Mickie James.

Rich Swann and Kazarian are backstage and Rich Swann tells Kazarian that maybe Josh sees him as a non-threat. Kazarian says this is bothering him so he should squash this with Josh.

Rich Swann goes to Josh’s locker room but finds Maclin. Swann asks him what he’s doing with Josh’s stuff. Maclin tells him to calm down and maybe Josh knows he’s there.

Match 4: Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango vs Moose and Brian Myers

Joe Hendry says tonight is special because for the first time they’re going to see the tag team of Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango. He says that is the only motivation they need to say the two magic words… and before Hendry could complete his sentence, Dango says, “Suck it”.

Hendry and Myers start and Hendry hits a delayed Vertical Suplex on Myers with assistance from Dango who tags in. Myers tags to Moosr and Dango hits punches onto Moose from the corner turnbuckle but Moose carries Dango to his corner and tags to Myers. Dango hits a single arm-trap Suplex on Myers who retreats to the outside of the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Dango hits a Falcon Arrow on Myers and goes to the top rope but Myers pushes him outside. Myers tags to Moose who whips Dango hard into the corner. Moose tags to Myers who gets Dango in a chinlock but Dango reverses it and tries for a pin but Myers tags out to Moose who hits a vertical suplex on Dango. Myers gets the tag who hits a back elbow. Myers tags to Moose who chokes Dango and gets him in a chinlock but Dango fights out of it. Dango goes to the top rope and hits a corkscrew uppercut onto Moose and gets the hot tag to Hendry. Hendry comes in and hits a Fallaway Slam onto Myers followed by a running cutter for two. Hendry hits a powerbomb but Moose breaks up the pin. Moose hits the Spear on Hendry. Myers hits the Roster Cut for the win.

Result: Moose and Brian Myers def. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Josh Alexander walks to his locker room and finds Rich Swann who says Maclin was there. Josh says he is going to the ring to take care of this.

Josh Alexander makes his way to the ring. Josh says couple of years ago he saw Maclin break through the door of IMPACT with a chip on his shoulder. He said he has a ton of respect for Maclin. Where Maclin loses it though is when he whines and complains about management. Josh says where he loses respect for Maclin is when Maclin says Josh has been ducking him. Josh says he is right there. Josh says it is Maclin who is ducking him because he is waiting for other people to take him down. He said this match is finally happening. Josh says Maclin will have nothing more to complain about. Josh says Maclin is afraid of failure. He said Maclin is afraid of being a man with no mission, a Forgotten Son.

Maclin makes his way out. Maclin says Josh is right. He said he’s had every opportunity to challenge for that title. He said he is afraid to fail and go right back to the bottom. He said he picked the right opportunity because he wanted to be ready. He said he is obsessed with winning the IMPACT World Title. Maclin shows footage of him watching matches of Josh from months past. Maclin says he’s been scouting Josh. Maclin says Josh thinks he’s only there when the cameras are on him, but the cameras are not on him there. Josh says this changes nothing. He’s there in the ring, and if Maclin is ready, why wait till Rebellion, they can do it right there in Las Vegas. Maclin says he’s doing it his way and if he has to take the IMPACT World Title, he is going to do it in Josh’s hometown at Rebellion.