Vignette For Gunn Club Airs On AEW Dynamite

January 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gunn Club Vignette AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW aired a vignette teasing the Gunn Club’s return on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The video aired on Wednesday’s show, and you can check it out below.

The team has been off of AEW TV since September.

