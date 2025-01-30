wrestling / News
Vignette For Gunn Club Airs On AEW Dynamite
January 29, 2025 | Posted by
AEW aired a vignette teasing the Gunn Club’s return on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The video aired on Wednesday’s show, and you can check it out below.
The team has been off of AEW TV since September.
GUNNS UP!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsonMax @theaustingunn | @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/XxCkJRDGWv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While
- Paul Heyman Explains How WWE Creatively Factors in The Rock, Affects of WWE’s Long-Term Storytelling
- WWE Superstar Rumored for Return at the Royal Rumble This Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Details On The Headliner For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame