Vince McMahon and Shahid Khan Both Make Forbes’ World Billionaires 2021 List

Forbes has published their 2021 World Billionaires list and both WWE chairman Vince McMahon and AEW investor Shahid Khan made it. Interestingly, while both have lower spots than they did last year, they are both worth more.

Khan came in at #308 and is worth $8 billion. Last year, he ranked #183 and was worth $7.8 billion.

McMahon, meanwhile, came in at #1,517 and is worth $2.1 billion. Last year, he ranked #1,196 and was worth $1.8 billion.

For those curious, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos was at #1 and is worth $177 billion.