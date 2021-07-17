wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Makes Appearance to Open WWE Smackdown (Clip)
July 16, 2021 | Posted by
Vince McMahon made an appearance to start off the first Smackdown with the return of live fans. Friday night’s episode featured the WWE Chairman coming out to start the show to a big pop from the crowd. He kept his appearance short, merely coming out and joking to the fans, “Where the hell have you been?!” before giving an acknowledging bow and heading out.
You can see a video of the quick segment below:
"Where the hell have you been?!" 🤣👏
Mr. McMahon is IN THE HOUSE to welcome back the WWE Universe on #SmackDown! @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/BETFgf91AV
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021