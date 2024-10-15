– The new Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon, features interviews with former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, who discussed the lengths he would go to in order to generate heat for his onscreen WWE character. McMahon that it was both one of his greatest problems and assets in life that he will try anything that he thinks about doing.

McMahon said on the subject (via Fightful), “In terms of getting heat with my character, Mr. McMahon, one of my problems and one of my assets in life is when I think about doing something, I go try it.”

The complete Mr. McMahon docuseries, showcasing the life and career of Vince McMahon, is streaming now on Netflix.