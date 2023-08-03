Vince Russo Comments On Eric Bischoff’s Shots At Him In Dark Side of the Ring

Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff were heavily featured in this week’s Dark Side of the Ring, and Russo weighed in on Bischoff after the episode aired. The episode looked at the infamous WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 PPV and featured Russo, Bischoff, Dave Meltzer and Jeff Jarrett in particular talking about the PPV. Bischoff didn’t mince words about Russo, and the controversial former writer commented on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Bischoff taking shots at him in the episode: “Eric Bischoff is what the wrestling business represents. Because listen, man, I went into that documentary and said one thing to myself: ‘I am not going to bury anybody. I am not going to call anybody names. I’m not gonna get into the third-grade name-calling. I’m gonna go on that show and I’m just gonna state the facts of what happened.'”

On which wrestlers he apprecaites: “I would take a bullet for Bully Ray or Mickie James… You have your great people. But once you get to the management and the lifers and the people that have been there forever and will do anything to protect their spot no matter what, to me, that’s what the business truly represents and that’s why I got out of it. I am not one of them. I am a regular guy. I loved wrestling growing up. I loved wrestling when I was in it.”