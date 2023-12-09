– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE and WCW booker Vince Russo discussed being proud of his work ethic in his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Vince Russo on his work ethic while in WWE: “The thing I’m most fond of is just work ethic. Nobody before, bro, and nobody since has worked as hard as we did [in the Attitude Era]. So whether you like my work or not, I could care less because it’s subjective. But those, that like entertainment, are going to like my show. The Dave Meltzers of the world who like 20-minute wrestling matches are not going to like my shows — I could care less. But one thing I’m proud of was nobody worked harder than me, nobody outworked me.”

On WWE’s current output: “They’re just turning out content and not really caring if it’s good or bad. They have all these networks and streaming services that want and need their content. I don’t think they care — they’re just providing content.”