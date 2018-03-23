Vinny Marseglia Says The Bullet Club Is Vulnerable

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Vinny Marseglia spoke about the “Kingdom Conspiracy” in ROH, how the Bullet Club is vulnerable and more. Here are highlights:

On the conspiracy against the Kingdom: “The conspiracy is that we were the first-ever Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions. We won them at Final Battle 2016, then TK had his injury and when he got back we were never granted our re-match. In pro wrestling for years and years, decades even, it was always that you were guaranteed a title re-match. We have never gotten a fair re-match for our six-man tag titles. It was always, “Well, this team is involved,” or, “Well, that team is involved.” This happened, that happened and it’s like there’s always someone at the wheel of this “Kingdom Conspiracy”.

The conspiracy is that we never got a fair re-match for our ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships and every time we have gotten close to it it’s been taken away. It’s been completely taken away. Whatever the situtation may be. Look at ROH 16th Anniversary where myself and TK were not even on the show and we had to take it upon ourselves to make a point by attacked the hottest act in pro wrestling, Bullet Club, and then we got kicked out of the building by Bully Ray. There’s a lot to the conspiracy. Every time we felt it was right there the legs would be cut out from underneath us. That’s what the conspiracy is and it is time to kill the conspiracy at Supercard of Honor.”

On if Bullet Club is weak: “They are totally vulnerable. They have a lot of stuff going on there in Bullet Club. They don’t see what’s coming from the sides. They have their situations amongst each other but they don’t know who is coming from the sides or the back.”

On his red balloons: “I decided at The Manhattan Center that I was going to bring red balloons out. It just very creepy for “The Horror King” to be wielding an axe and coming out with these red balloons. Every time the red balloons come out it creates a kind of danger zone for my opponents. Basically, what “The Horror King” is is all of your favorite horror films in one man which would be me, Vinny Marseglia. The red balloons are just something that I love now. Just like the axe they are something that I come out with and I really love having them. It’s absolutely shades of It. There is nothing more terrifying than a wacky, nutcase like myself holding red balloons, right? When the red balloons are out… you’re in trouble.”