Vinny Pacifico Recalls How His AEW Dynamite Appearance Happened
Vinny Pacifico made an appearance on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago, and he recalled how it happened in a new interview. The indy star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds and you can see highlights below:
on how the appearance came about: “I had a very big week in terms of I was sponsored by Sun West Mortgage Company to do a launch for them and announce their new coin for mortgages. I was in the area and it worked out perfectly that [AEW] were in the area as well. It was really cool. As always, the AEW locker room is an amazing locker room. I had a really good time and a really cool opportunity to wrestle The Opps.”
On the feedback he got for the match: “Everyone was really happy with everything. Everyone backstage was really happy with everything. I was happy with everything. I went to this major celebrity event in Las Vegas and people watched it. ‘You were just on TV.’ ‘Yeah.’ It was crazy.”
