Tatanka Says That Virgil Has Suffered Multiple Strokes

Virgil has reportedly suffered several strokes, according to WWE alumnus Tatanka. Tatanka posted to his Instagram account to reveal the unfortunate news, as you can see below.

Tatanka wrote:

“Got a message from a friend that Virgil is not doing good and has had several strokes! There is power in prayer! Everyone come together please and say a prayer for Virgil.. if it was u, u would want the same! #LoveOneAnother We’re all imperfect human beings on this journey called life! WWE @wwe #Jesus #Faith #WWEUniverse #Vintage #thankful #WWF #NativeAmerican #Tatanka #God #Wrestlers #Classic #OldSchool #Truth #wwe #wrestling”

Virgil has not yet commented on the situation. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him.