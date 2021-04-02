wrestling / News
Virtual Meet & Greets Announced For WrestleCon 2021
WrestleCon has announced several virtual meet & greets for its WresleMania weekend events in Tampa, Florida. The company has announced meet & greets with Kevin Nash, Brooke Hogan, Ricky Steamboat, Jake Roberts, and Ted DiBiase.
The meet & greets are $100 and are described as follows:
For these Virtual meet & greets, there will be 15 Spots per Session
Each slot allows for up to 3 minutes for the Meet & Greet.
You will receive a video copy of your Virtual Meet & Greet to the email you provide via your order form and as well as an autograph
– Please note this item is NO REFUNDS/NO EXCHANGES.
– Your meet & greet may go to your spam, social or junk folder so please check there.
– You will be sent your participation link the DAY BEFORE the Meet & Greet. This link will allow you access to the “waiting room” where you will wait until it is your turn per the Meet & Greet moderator.
– It may take up to 9 minutes to get into the waiting room, based on available open slots. Please keep trying your link until you can enter the waiting room.
-Once your Meet & Greet is concluded your session is over and you will be asked to leave the room to make space for other customers.
-Please allow 48- 72 hours to receive your video copy of the Meet & Greet.
-Disrespectful behavior including swearing, sexual comments and comments in bad taste could result in your removal from this Meet & Greet. If this occurs, NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED.
More Trending Stories
- Eight Year Old Saved Sister’s Life After Learning From John Cena TV Show Appearance
- Steve Austin On Why He Doesn’t Do A Weekly Podcast Anymore
- Bruce Prichard On Sting Having Talks With WWE In 1988, His Decision To Stay In WCW, Vince McMahon’s Commentary
- Edge Isn’t Bummed Christian Went to AEW: ‘I Want Him to Be Happy’