Virtual Meet & Greets Announced For WrestleCon 2021

WrestleCon has announced several virtual meet & greets for its WresleMania weekend events in Tampa, Florida. The company has announced meet & greets with Kevin Nash, Brooke Hogan, Ricky Steamboat, Jake Roberts, and Ted DiBiase.

The meet & greets are $100 and are described as follows:

For these Virtual meet & greets, there will be 15 Spots per Session

Each slot allows for up to 3 minutes for the Meet & Greet.

You will receive a video copy of your Virtual Meet & Greet to the email you provide via your order form and as well as an autograph

– Please note this item is NO REFUNDS/NO EXCHANGES.

– Your meet & greet may go to your spam, social or junk folder so please check there.

– You will be sent your participation link the DAY BEFORE the Meet & Greet. This link will allow you access to the “waiting room” where you will wait until it is your turn per the Meet & Greet moderator.

– It may take up to 9 minutes to get into the waiting room, based on available open slots. Please keep trying your link until you can enter the waiting room.

-Once your Meet & Greet is concluded your session is over and you will be asked to leave the room to make space for other customers.

-Please allow 48- 72 hours to receive your video copy of the Meet & Greet.

-Disrespectful behavior including swearing, sexual comments and comments in bad taste could result in your removal from this Meet & Greet. If this occurs, NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED.