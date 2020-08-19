Vitor Belfort On How his AEW Appearance Came Together, Teases More Appearances

Vitor Belfort really enjoyed his first appearance in AEW, and teased more down the line in an interview. Belfort appeared alongside Mike Tyson during Tyson’s appearance on AEW Dynamite. He talked about how that appearance came about and suggested that he’s interested in training to get into pro wrestling, noting that this appearance was just the first. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On his AEW appearance: “You know, Rob who worked with Tyson, we are there. And they said, ‘Victor, hey I had an idea.’ And he put [together] like a Tyson crew and [it] was pretty fun. We’re there and we had so much fun. And that’s something that I never thought about it, but I’m really looking forward to jumping in and have some fun in wrestling. And I think I can bring a lot of value into this audience, and we can [do] some cross-promotion, and bring some intensity into this wrestling that will be fun… that was the first one. So maybe — we don’t even count the first one. I really want to go out there and put [on] a good show for the people, for the fans.”

On if he’s been looking into training for pro wrestling: “Yes. I’m looking for — hopefully soon, I’ll be able to find a way to do it. I think it’s the cross promotion, I think it’s gonna be a good thing for the audience. It’s such a big thing in Brazil as well. It’s one of the biggest things is wrestling in Brazil. And now we can bring it back.”

On his friendship with Tony Khan: “Yeah, Tony is a good friend of mine. And what I like about Tony is, Tony’s very smart. And I think he’s a true promoter in in the sense of sport. We look to his family, we’re talking about a guy who has been growing up with his father owning soccer, you know, football, major sports. And I think it’s about time that he can really change it. I call the combat sports — I put wrestling, boxing, MMA, they’re all together. When you start cross-promotion, bring guys who are relevant. Of course we have all types of different types of people. But when you bring relevant people that really have generation like myself. I have tons of generation and I’m still performing in great shape.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.