The Von Erichs Say They’ll Be At Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping

Next week’s AEW Dynamite tapes on Tuesday, and Marshall Von Erich says he and his brother will be there. The Von Erichs have been out of action since September due to an injury that Marshall had, and they are waiting for their return to TV now that he’s healed up. They spoke about AEW Dynamite taping in Cedar Park, Texas on Tuesday and Marshall said they’ll be there, even if they aren’t on camera.

“Like we said before, we’ll be there,” Marshall said (per Fightful). “But I don’t know what’s gonna happen when we get there [laughs]. I’ve always wanted to be a part of a promotion and just show up, sit front row, don’t say anything, just see what happens.”

The Von Erichs hold the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Dustin Rhodes.