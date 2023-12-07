wrestling / News
Von Erichs Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 6, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced the company debut of the Von Erichs and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland
* Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong
* The Von Erich family returns to Dallas
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Doesn’t Think CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Will Happen in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes AEW’s Devil Storyline, Says It Will Be Anticlimactic
- Possible Reason Why Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet’ Was Blurred On Last Night’s WWE Raw
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing