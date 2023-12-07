Von Erichs Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the company debut of the Von Erichs and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong

* The Von Erich family returns to Dallas

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe