Various News: Von Erichs Headed To Israel to Promote Iron Claw, New Wrestling Book Coming In November

– The Von Erichs are headed to Israel where they will promote The Iron Claw’s premiere there. PWInsider reports that Kevin, Marshall and Ross Von Erich will do meet and greets at a local premiere in the country for the film and will meet with families of hostages being held by Hamas.

The Iron Claw is rolling out internationally starting tomorrow and will continue to do so throughout the first quarter of the year. It has grossed $18.2 million thus far domestically.

– The site also reports that Ballyhoo!: The Roughhousers, Con Artists, and Wildmen Who Invented Professional Wrestling will be published in November. The John Langmead will be published by The University of Missouri and is described as follows: