wrestling / News
Various News: Von Erichs Headed To Israel to Promote Iron Claw, New Wrestling Book Coming In November
– The Von Erichs are headed to Israel where they will promote The Iron Claw’s premiere there. PWInsider reports that Kevin, Marshall and Ross Von Erich will do meet and greets at a local premiere in the country for the film and will meet with families of hostages being held by Hamas.
The Iron Claw is rolling out internationally starting tomorrow and will continue to do so throughout the first quarter of the year. It has grossed $18.2 million thus far domestically.
– The site also reports that Ballyhoo!: The Roughhousers, Con Artists, and Wildmen Who Invented Professional Wrestling will be published in November. The John Langmead will be published by The University of Missouri and is described as follows:
Ballyhoo! The Roughhousers, Con Artists, and Wildmen Who Invented Professional Wrestling is a history of professional wrestling’s formative period in the U.S., from roughly 1874 to 1941, and the contested interplay of wrestlers and promoters who built the “sport” as we know it. During this period, the major conventions that would define wrestling to the present day were perfected and codified, as wrestling morphed from a rough sport practiced on farms and at town gatherings to melodramatic mass entertainment that reliably drew large crowds in cities across the nation.
The narrative uses the life and career of Jack Curley—a boxing promoter whose fortune took a turn for the better when he began promoting wrestling matches—as a compass as it charts the development of wrestling. By the late 1910s, Curley’s shows were selling out Madison Square Garden monthly. Ballyhoo chronicles his competition with the other promoters, as well as the lives of colorful athletes like “Strangler” Ed Lewis, Frank Gotch, the “Masked Marvel,” Jim Londos, “Gorgeous George” Wagner, “Farmer” Martin Burns, and “Dynamite” Gus Sonnenberg.