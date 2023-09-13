wrestling / News
Von Wagner Announced As Sustaining ‘Minor Skull Fracture’ On Last Week’s NXT
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has provided an update on Von Wagner after he was brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker on last week’s NXT. Tonight’s show saw Vic Joseph reveal that during Breakker’s attack last week where he ended the show by smashing Wagner’s head against the ring steps, Wagner sustained a “minor skull fracture.”
It was noted by Joseph that because of Wagner’s past brain and skull surgeries, there was no timetable for his potential return.
An update on the condition of @WWEVonWagner.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KFnTktXjD7
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Vince McMahon’s Role in Newly Merged WWE & UFC Under TKO
- Mandy Rose Teases She Might ‘Be a Free Agent Soon’
- Eric Bischoff Breaks Down CM Punk’s Options After AEW Release, Potential WWE Return
- Kayden Carter in Swimsuit, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos