wrestling / News

Von Wagner Announced As Sustaining ‘Minor Skull Fracture’ On Last Week’s NXT

September 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bron Breakker Von Wagner WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has provided an update on Von Wagner after he was brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker on last week’s NXT. Tonight’s show saw Vic Joseph reveal that during Breakker’s attack last week where he ended the show by smashing Wagner’s head against the ring steps, Wagner sustained a “minor skull fracture.”

It was noted by Joseph that because of Wagner’s past brain and skull surgeries, there was no timetable for his potential return.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Von Wagner, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading