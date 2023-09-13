Von Wagner Announced As Sustaining ‘Minor Skull Fracture’ On Last Week’s NXT

WWE has provided an update on Von Wagner after he was brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker on last week’s NXT. Tonight’s show saw Vic Joseph reveal that during Breakker’s attack last week where he ended the show by smashing Wagner’s head against the ring steps, Wagner sustained a “minor skull fracture.”

It was noted by Joseph that because of Wagner’s past brain and skull surgeries, there was no timetable for his potential return.