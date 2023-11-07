Von Wagner Talks Overcoming “Road Blocks” in His Career Process

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE’s Von Wagner shared his thoughts on continuously trying to improve and overcome obstacles as a performer (via Fightful). According to Wagner, Bron Breakker currently holds the position of his primary roadblock and has the majority of Wagner’s mental focus. You can find a highlight from Wagner and listen to the most recent podcast below.

On the need for constant learning: “To be honest, right now, everything is a process. In this business, you can never stop learning and growing as a performer. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do. (I’m trying to improve) everything. Whether you’re in it 10, 20, 30 years, you can always still learn stuff. You reach different points of your career where you’re at a higher point, and right now, the main thing on my mind is Bron Breakker. You come across these road blocks in your career and that’s what I’m going through right now.”