Voting Open For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0, Choices Revealed

As previously noted, next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will be the one-year anniversary of the brand relaunch. There will be two title matches that fans will be able to vote on, and voting is now open.

The NXT tag team title match, with Pretty Deadly defending against the Creed Brothers, will have a stipulation decided by fans. The options are: No DQ, Tornado Tag or Steel Cage. You can vote here.

The NXT North American title match will have Carmelo Hayes defending against a fan-voted opponent. The options are: Von Wagner, Wes Lee or Joe Gacy. You can vote here.