Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
September 6, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s NXT is the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, and matches are set for the show. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers (Stipulation to be voted by NXT Universe)
* NXK North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA (NXT Universe decides by vote)
* Cameron Grimes & TBA vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
* Quincy Elliot debuts
* The NXT Superstar of the past year is revealed via fan vote
* Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal
