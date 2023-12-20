Voting Opened For 2023 NXT Year End Awards

The NXT Year End Awards for 2023 are afoot, with voting officially open for the awards. WWE announced the voting on Tuesday for the awards, with the categories and nominees as listed below.

You can vote on the awards at the link. No deadline has yet been announced.

NXT Match of The Year

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – NXT Deadline

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Ija Dragunov – No Mercy

* Ila Dragunov vs. Dijak – Battleground

* Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton – No Mercy

* Axiom vs. Tyler Bate – Global Heritage Invitational

* Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

* Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

* JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

* Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Halloween Havoc

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

NXT Moment of The Year

* Roxanne Perez collapses after deating Meiko Satomura

* Bron Breakker smashes Von Wagner with steel steps

* Fallon Henley dresses up as Tiffany Stratton

* The #FreeTonyD movement

* Trick Williams gets attacked by a mystery assailant

* Lash Legend slams Otis

* Dominik Mysterio ends Wes Lee’s historic North American Title reign

* Jacy Jayne kicks Gigi Dolin through a door

* Bron Breakker spears Carmelo Hayes through a wall

* The Undertaker comes to NXT

* Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin crash through Shawn Michaels’ office wall

NXT Male Superstar of The Year

* Ilja Dragunov

* Carmelo Hayes

* Trick Williams

* Bron Breakker

* Wes Lee

* Tyler Bate

* Dijak

* Dragon Lee

* Baron Corbin

* Nathan Fraxer

* Axiom

NXT Female Superstar of The Year

* Roxanne Perez

* Tiffany Stratton

* Thea Hail

* Kiana James

* Lyra Valkyria

* Gigi Dolin

* Jacy Jayne

* Fallon Henley

* Ivy Nile

* Kelani Jordan

NXT Tag Team of The Year

* The Creed Brothers

* Tony D’Angelo & Channing “”Stacks” Lorenzo

* Gallus

* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance