VxS Lucid Dreams 2 Results 4.29.22: AJ Gray, Joey Janela, Tony Deppen in Action

– Violence X Suffering (VxS) returned for Lucid Dreams 2 last night at Ridge Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Nick Wayne beat Alec Price.

* Yoya beat Gabriel Skye and Jackson Drake.

* Reid Walker beat Robert Martyr.

* Mike Bailey beat Arez.

* Pure Rules: Masha Slamovich beat Marcus Mathers.

* Tony Deppen beat AJ Gray.

* Joey Janela beat Drago Kid.

* Modern Warfare Rules: Jordan Oliver beat Jimmy Lloyd.