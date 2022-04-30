wrestling / News
VxS Lucid Dreams 2 Results 4.29.22: AJ Gray, Joey Janela, Tony Deppen in Action
April 30, 2022 | Posted by
– Violence X Suffering (VxS) returned for Lucid Dreams 2 last night at Ridge Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Nick Wayne beat Alec Price.
* Yoya beat Gabriel Skye and Jackson Drake.
* Reid Walker beat Robert Martyr.
* Mike Bailey beat Arez.
* Pure Rules: Masha Slamovich beat Marcus Mathers.
* Tony Deppen beat AJ Gray.
* Joey Janela beat Drago Kid.
* Modern Warfare Rules: Jordan Oliver beat Jimmy Lloyd.
🔈🔈🔈@RichHomieJuice #WatchVxS#VxSLD2@vxswrestling
▶️ https://t.co/fPlT221Wc4 pic.twitter.com/F6yzJUBtr4
— Jocay🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) April 30, 2022
“BAH-GAWD!” #VxSLD2 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mNND3hbbSN
— VxS プロレス (@vxswrestling) April 30, 2022