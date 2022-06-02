PWInsider reports that W. Morrissey has finished his run with Impact Wrestling and tonight’s episode on AXS TV will be his last for now. He is set to team with PCO against Moose and Steve Maclin.

Morrissey joined the company in April 2021 and feuded with Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, Moose and others. He originally came in as a heel but had transitioned into a babyface role by the end of his run.

Morrissey also recently made an appearance for AEW, facing Wardlow on an episode of Dynamite several weeks ago.