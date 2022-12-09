W. Morrissey Referred to With New Ring Name In AEW Rampage Graphic

It appears as if W. Morrissey has a new ring name in AEW. A graphic promoting this week’s AEW Ramapage refers to the member of the Firm, who is teaming with Lee Moriarty on Friday’s show, as “Big Bill” as you can see below. Morrissey has also updated his Twitter bio to reference the name; it now reads “BiGG BiLL representing The Firm.”

The former WWE and Impact star made his return to AEW on August 31st, joining forces with Stokely Hathaway and eventually being revealed as a member of The Firm.