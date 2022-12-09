wrestling / News
W. Morrissey Referred to With New Ring Name In AEW Rampage Graphic
December 8, 2022 | Posted by
It appears as if W. Morrissey has a new ring name in AEW. A graphic promoting this week’s AEW Ramapage refers to the member of the Firm, who is teaming with Lee Moriarty on Friday’s show, as “Big Bill” as you can see below. Morrissey has also updated his Twitter bio to reference the name; it now reads “BiGG BiLL representing The Firm.”
The former WWE and Impact star made his return to AEW on August 31st, joining forces with Stokely Hathaway and eventually being revealed as a member of The Firm.
.@theleemoriarty and #BigBill @thecazxl will be in action TOMORROW on Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/65BWSdkCLY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe Altercation
- Kenny King Explains Why He Turned Down Opportunities To Go To WWE
- Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Is Leaving AEW, Details Circumstances of His Exit
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham