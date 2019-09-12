wrestling / News

WALTER Set to Compete at EVOLVE 135 and 136

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WALTER NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

– WALTER is on his way to EVOLVE, and he’s going to get into the ring for the company. The NXT UK Twitter account announced on Wednesday that WALTER will wrestle at EVOLVE 135 on September 20th and EVOLVE 136 on September 21st, with his opponents set to be announced shortly.

You can find out information about tickets here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EVOLVE 135, EVOLVE 136, WALTER, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading