WALTER Set to Compete at EVOLVE 135 and 136
September 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WALTER is on his way to EVOLVE, and he’s going to get into the ring for the company. The NXT UK Twitter account announced on Wednesday that WALTER will wrestle at EVOLVE 135 on September 20th and EVOLVE 136 on September 21st, with his opponents set to be announced shortly.
You can find out information about tickets here.
BREAKING: @WWE United Kingdom Champion @WalterAUT will be in action and take part in Meet & Greets at these upcoming #EVOLVE events!#EVOLVE135 – Sept. 20th in Brooklyn#EVOLVE136 – Sept. 21st in Queens
His opponents will be announced soon. Tix & info: https://t.co/Y7U3WsZQv3
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 11, 2019
