War Raiders Make Main Roster Debut on Raw Under New Name (Pics, Video)

– The NXT Tag Team Champions made their main roster debuts on tonight’s episode of Raw. The War Raiders came out as part of an eight-man tag team match alongside The Revival against Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Aleister Black and Ricochet, and are now going by “The Viking Experience.” Highlights from the match are below.

The War Raiders defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Black and Ricochet at NXT Takeover: New York.