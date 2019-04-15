wrestling / News
War Raiders Make Main Roster Debut on Raw Under New Name (Pics, Video)
– The NXT Tag Team Champions made their main roster debuts on tonight’s episode of Raw. The War Raiders came out as part of an eight-man tag team match alongside The Revival against Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Aleister Black and Ricochet, and are now going by “The Viking Experience.” Highlights from the match are below.
The War Raiders defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Black and Ricochet at NXT Takeover: New York.
IVAR. ERIK. The reigning @WWENXT #TagTeamChampions THE VIKING EXPERIENCE is here on #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/IDiiKhRKgB
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
#TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE have some IMPRESSIVE tag team partners tonight… #RAW #VikingExperience #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/iV1AElp45j
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
THIS might look familiar, #VikingExperience!#RAW #SuperstarShakeUp @KingRicochet @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/I6WY6orAVd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
A combined 590 POUNDS.#RAW #SuperstarShakeUp #VikingExperience pic.twitter.com/aQa7TpWhJt
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
#TheVikingExperience has ARRIVED on #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/XdaumdeRQW
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
WOO! WOO! WOO! @ZackRyder is ROLLING! #RAW #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/Gp25yEhMkF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
This is the kind of DESTRUCTION The #VikingExperience is capable of! #RAW #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/dj3LGx6RIE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 16, 2019
The #VikingExperience has made its IMPACT on #RAW as they score the victory for themselves and #TheRevival! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/NlFRaarVqx
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019