Wardlow Reveals Jeff Hardy’s Reaction To When He Used A Swanton Bomb

AEW star Wardlow was recently interviewed on the Superstar Crossover podcast, during which he talked about one of his idols, Jeff Hardy and using his finishing move the Swanton Bomb. Check out what he had to say below: (per Wrestling Inc.):

“So the only one so — oh, so Jeff Hardy, that’s another one I didn’t mention. Here I am doing Swanton Bombs that I did millions of on trampolines throughout my life. So Jeff Hardy is the only one that I’ve had the opportunity to talk to and thank, and I’ll share a cool little moment.

“After I did the Swanton against Lance Archer, I’m in the locker room and Jeff comes up, you know, gives me knuckles and goes, ‘That was a nice Swanton. Very graceful’ and I stood there with this smile on my face for about ten minutes, speechless. So to have Jeff Hardy compliment my Swanton Bomb was absolutely insane”.