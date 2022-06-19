wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 23 Results: Title Changes Hands In Main Event, More
Warrior Wrestling 23 took place on Saturday night from Grand Rapids, Michigan with a big title change in the main event. The show aired on FITE TV last evening and you can see the results below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Brian Cage def. KC Navarro
* Chelsea Green def. Tootie Lynn
UnprettyHER! Goodnight, Tootie!@ImChelseaGreen #WarriorWrestling #Warrior23 pic.twitter.com/gj10EeOSXT
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 19, 2022
* Violence Is Forever def. Dante Leon & Myron Reed
* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Sam Adonis def. Rey Leon
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. AQA
That Saito was brutal!😵 @AthenaPalmer_FG #WarriorWrestling #Warrior23 pic.twitter.com/w9TYbb3H1C
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 19, 2022
* Warrior Wrestling Championship War of Attrition: KC Navarro def. Will Ospreay, Brian Cage, Brian Pillman Jr., Jake Something, Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer, Sam Adonis and Swerve Strickland to win the title from Ospreay.
.@swerveconfident and @WillOspreay going at it!!
THIS MATCH FKN RULES!!#WarriorWrestling #Warrior23 pic.twitter.com/8gZVwy2BQr
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 19, 2022
Beautiful standing moonsault from @RealJeffCobb!#WarriorWrestling #Warrior23 pic.twitter.com/j4nHZDTY9D
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 19, 2022
KC Navarro is the new Warrior Wrestling World Champion!!! Successful cash in! #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/6zasVTulXJ
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 19, 2022
