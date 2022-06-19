Warrior Wrestling 23 Results: Title Changes Hands In Main Event, More

Warrior Wrestling 23 took place on Saturday night from Grand Rapids, Michigan with a big title change in the main event. The show aired on FITE TV last evening and you can see the results below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Brian Cage def. KC Navarro

* Chelsea Green def. Tootie Lynn

* Violence Is Forever def. Dante Leon & Myron Reed

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Sam Adonis def. Rey Leon

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. AQA

* Warrior Wrestling Championship War of Attrition: KC Navarro def. Will Ospreay, Brian Cage, Brian Pillman Jr., Jake Something, Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer, Sam Adonis and Swerve Strickland to win the title from Ospreay.