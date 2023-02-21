Warrior Wrestling 28 Results 2.18.23: El Hijo Del Vikingo In Action, More

The latest Warrior Wrestling show took place on Saturday night, featuring El Hijo Del Vikingo and more. You can see the results from Warrior Wrestling 28, which took place in Chicago, below per Fightful:

* Sam Adonis def. Storm Grayson

* Queen Aminata def. Max the Impaler by DQ

* Jordan Kross def. Carlos Romo

* Trevor Outlaw def. Beast Man

* Mike Bennett def. Joey Janela

* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Brian Cage by countout

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo def. Aero Boy, Black Taurus and Aramis

After the main event at @WarriorWrstlng So incredible to witness these four men get all of the love they deserve. Wrestling is amazing. #warrior28 pic.twitter.com/spC5midE3q — mrivs (@ohmaegan) February 19, 2023