wrestling / News

Warrior Wrestling 28 Results 2.18.23: El Hijo Del Vikingo In Action, More

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Warrior Wrestling 28 Image Credit: Warrior Wrestling

The latest Warrior Wrestling show took place on Saturday night, featuring El Hijo Del Vikingo and more. You can see the results from Warrior Wrestling 28, which took place in Chicago, below per Fightful:

* Sam Adonis def. Storm Grayson

* Queen Aminata def. Max the Impaler by DQ

* Jordan Kross def. Carlos Romo

* Trevor Outlaw def. Beast Man

* Mike Bennett def. Joey Janela

* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Brian Cage by countout

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo def. Aero Boy, Black Taurus and Aramis

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Warrior Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading