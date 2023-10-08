Warrior Wrestling 31 Full Results 10.06.2023: KC Navarro vs. Encore Moore Headliner, More

The Warrior Wrestling 31show was hosted by Warrior Wrestling on October 6 in South Bend, IN. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Sabin Gauge defeated Koda Hernandez

* Missa Kate defeated Rachel Armstrong

* Jordan Kross defeated Jack Vaughn

* Skye Blue defeated Trevor Outlaw

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Storm Grayson (w/ Frank The Clown)

* Mike Santana defeated Bryan Keith

* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: KC Navarro (w/ Frank The Clown) defeated Encore Moore