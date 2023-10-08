wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 31 Full Results 10.06.2023: KC Navarro vs. Encore Moore Headliner, More
The Warrior Wrestling 31show was hosted by Warrior Wrestling on October 6 in South Bend, IN. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Sabin Gauge defeated Koda Hernandez
* Missa Kate defeated Rachel Armstrong
* Jordan Kross defeated Jack Vaughn
* Skye Blue defeated Trevor Outlaw
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Storm Grayson (w/ Frank The Clown)
* Mike Santana defeated Bryan Keith
* Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: KC Navarro (w/ Frank The Clown) defeated Encore Moore
Buff Bae @MissaKate23 #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/5nmtvOVfrj
— Karnage (@Karnage312) October 7, 2023
If you missed @stormgraysonPW v. @Takesoup at Warrior Wrestling last night, you're missing out on one of the best matches of the year. An absolute battle between the two of them in South Bend.
Filmed for the Warrior Wrestling Extended Cut.@WarriorWrstlng | #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/3JEjF96A2G
— jpegjoshphotos (@jpegjoshphotos) October 8, 2023
😱At Warrior 31 @Santana_Proud & @bountykeith went to war and earned eachother's respect!
🎙️@valcapone & @joe_dombrowski
🗣️ @thealexstorm
🔥WATCH @FiteTV #FITEplus: https://t.co/PJ3nOzakmM pic.twitter.com/ced44P87EE
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) October 7, 2023
