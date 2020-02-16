wrestling / News
Warrior Wrestling 8 Quick Results: Brian Pillman Jr. Wins Warrior Wrestling Title
– Warrior Wrestling 8 was held last night at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. You can check out those results below, courtesy of Fightful.
* Barbaro Cavernario got the win over Templario.
* Robert Anthony (with Frank The Clown) beat Warhorse.
* Alex Shelley was victorious over Ren Narita.
* Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman & T-Hawk) won out over The Rascalz (Dez, Trey & Wentz).
* Bully Ray got the win in a singles match over Brian Pillman Jr.
* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title War Of Attrition Match: Tessa Blanchard (c) won in a match with Big Swole, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Kylie Rae, Madison Rayne, Ray Lyn, Tasha Steelz, Taya Valkyrie in order to retain her championship.
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) (c) beat The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) to keep their belts.
* Warrior Wrestling Championship War Of Attrition Match: Brian Pillman Jr. beat Alex Zayne, Andrew Everett, Aramis, Black Taurus, Lance Archer, Michael Elgin, Sam Adonis to capture the title.
