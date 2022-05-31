Watch Preview Of WWE Superstars on MasterChef Junior

WWE Superstars on MasterChef Junior are coming to MasterChef Junior on June 2 with the likes of Natalya, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Ember Moon (Athena) all set to appear. The episode was taped back in November 2021, Moon has since been released by the WWE, and at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing became “All Elite”. A preview for the episode has been released and can be seen below:

“The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring. The winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match! In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes. Find out whose dish can live up to the great Gordon Ramsay’s in the all-new “Junior Edition: WWE Tag Team” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, June 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.”