wrestling / News

WWE News: Weekend NXT Schedule, Wrestling Birthdays, New Episode of Talking Snack

November 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the weekend live events schedule for the NXT brand, which only has the usual Florida loop shows…

* Tonight: in Cocoa, Florida at Cocoa Armory
* Friday: in Tampa, Florida at University Area CDC Gymnasium
* Saturday: in Daytona Beach, Florida at Midtown Cultural Educational Center

– Here is Alexa Bliss on Cathy Kelly’s Talking Snack…

– Today’s Wrestling birthdays include…

* Kazuchika Okada (31)
* Keith Lee (34)
* Ted DiBiase Jr (36)
* Maximo (38)

