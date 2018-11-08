wrestling / News
WWE News: Weekend NXT Schedule, Wrestling Birthdays, New Episode of Talking Snack
– Here is the weekend live events schedule for the NXT brand, which only has the usual Florida loop shows…
* Tonight: in Cocoa, Florida at Cocoa Armory
* Friday: in Tampa, Florida at University Area CDC Gymnasium
* Saturday: in Daytona Beach, Florida at Midtown Cultural Educational Center
– Here is Alexa Bliss on Cathy Kelly’s Talking Snack…
– Today’s Wrestling birthdays include…
* Kazuchika Okada (31)
* Keith Lee (34)
* Ted DiBiase Jr (36)
* Maximo (38)