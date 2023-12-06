wrestling / News
Wes Lee Reveals He’s Injured On WWE NXT, Needs Back Surgery
Wes Lee is out of action as he revealed on this week’s NXT that he needs back surgery. Tuesday’s show saw Lee come out to the ring and say he will not be able to face Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline as planned. In the emotional promo, Lee said his back was hurt and he needed surgery, noting that this is not goodbye but “see you later.”
Dominik Mysterio then came out and it was revealed that Mysterio will face Dragon Lee in a title defense instead at Deadline, with Rey Mysterio in Dragon Lee’s corner. It was noted on commentary that Lee is expected to be out eight to twelve months.
PWInsider reports that the injury is legitimate and Lee is not scheduled to be at Deadline.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lee for a quick and full recovery.
BREAKING: Due to an injury, @WesLee_WWE will be unable to compete this Saturday at #NXTDeadline and will be out indefinitely. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J8ISQ9tAiP
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2023
