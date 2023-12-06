Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as always, and with NXT Deadline coming up this weekend the Tuesday night brand is letting it all hang out. Tonight we’ll see the Last Chance Qualifiers for the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenges; Eddy Thorpe, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Coffey, and Tyler Bate are battling for a spot in the men’s match at Deadline while Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley and Kiana James to the same for the women’s match. We’ll also see Alpha Academy take on Meta-Four in a six-person mixed tag team match stemming from last week, and a face to face between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin ahead of their NXT Championship match on Saturday. Should be a fun show as NXT always pulls out the stops for their go-home episodes.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capital Wrestling Center and kicking off with the women’s Last Chance Qualifier! We see video of an altercation between Roxy and Kiana James from yesterday at the Performance Center during the entrances.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier

Thea Hail vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

Roxy takes Kiana down to start for mounted punches, Kiana ends up in Fallon’s hands and pushes her into Roxy. Thea and Fallon run Kiana over and she rolls to the outside as Tatum Paxley stares at Lyra Valkyria who is watching the match in the back. Okay then.

Thea, Roxy and Fallon do a three-way test of strength and Thea with an armdrag to both of the others. A series of roll-ups between the three for two-counts, Fallon rolls up Thea for two and Roxy with a wheelbarrow slam but Thea throws Roxy in the corner. Kick to Thea’s face, Roxy goes up top but Kiana knocks her to the floor from the apron.

Thea takes Kiana out and hits a rana to Fallon, sending her to the outside. Thea goes to dive on her, Kiana stops her but gets taken down and kicked by Fallon. Kiana brawls with Roxy on the outside and Thea DIVES onto Fallon, who Kiana pulled in the way. Kiana grabs the purse and slams Roxy with it, then throws her into the guardrail as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Fallon has Thea on the top rope. She climbs up and goes for a superplex, but Thea blocks it and Kiana comes in to hit a DOUBLE POWERBOMB! All three women are down, but James eventually gets to her feet — and gets dove on by Roxy! Roxy kips up and hits Kiana with a Euro uppercut in the corner, then lays into her. Spin kick to Fallon, she goes for Pop Rocks but Kiana pulls her down.

Kiana tries to take control but Roxy sends her to the outside and follows — the booth is getting cleared off! Roxy picks James up to her feet but gets hit in the stomach. Kiana tries to bodyslam Roxy through the table but Roxy counters. Kiana climbs onto the guardrail and Roxy follows, they trade shots over the table — and GO THROUGH IT!

Meanwhile, Hail rolls Fallon up in the ring for two but Fallon off the ropes with a big kick for the pinfall!

Winner: Fallon Henley (10:09)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Quite a good starting match here. The story was all about Roxy vs. Kiana which allowed Fallon to get the win, we’re probably getting a singles match between those two at Deadline.

* Ilja Dragunov WALKS into the CWC in a suit with his title.

* On TIkTok, we see a video from Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four partying. We then see Maxxine Dupri and Alpha Academy top them in a separate video.

* Kelly Kincaid asks Lyra Valkyria who she sees win at Deadline in the Iron Survivor Challenge. But before she can say much, Lola Vice walks in and says Lyra is thinking too far ahead because she could cash in the Breakout Tournament Contract when she wants. Elektra teases Lola cashing in for the WWE Women’s Title and Paxley walks in and says she’s willing to fight Lola tonight.

* Wes Lee is backstage — and on crutches. Oh-oh.

* Wes Lee is in the ring after the break with a crutch. He’s looking super-upset and says that we’re four days away from NXT Deadline. And he was imagining smacking Dirty Dom all around the Total Mortgage Arena, hearing the 1-2-3 and then hearing him announced as new NXT North American Champion. But unfortunately it won’t be happening like that. He says he doesn’t say this out of uncertainty or doubt because one-on-one, man-on-man, Dom can’t handle his heart. The same heart that will take on any opponent under any circumstance and the same guy who we all believed in. He says our support won’t help him right now and won’t break back the feeling to his legs or the excruciating pain he’s feeling just by talking to us.

Lee says it’s going to take surgery and time, and he’s not sure when we’ll see him again. But just as he rose from the ashes to be the greatest star to set foot in the NXT ring, he’ll return and cement his legacy as one of the best to do this. He says this is not a goodbye and he’s far from being done. He says let’s just say for now, “I’ll see you later.”

And here, of course, comes Dom. Dom mocks Wes and says look everyone, Wes Lee is going home again! Dom says he doesn’t doubt Wes needs back surgery as it looks like he can barely stand. But imagine how his back feels from carrying all of WWE for the past two years. While Lee is gone for another year recovering, sitting at home with the rest of these people, watch what he does with the title. Dom guesses he has the night off to chill with Mami!

Wes says to pump the brakes. Dom won’t have a match with him, but he’ll still be competing. He says take it from someone he’s a bit more related to. Rey appears on the Tron and says Dom will defend the NA Title at Deadline and Rey will be there to see the match take place in the corner of the man who will take it away from him. And that man is the future of lucha libre — Dragon Lee!

Dragon Lee is here! Dom is livid! Lee comes into the ring and stares down Dom, who attacks and gets beat on. Lee into the ropes and runs Dom over, then goes for a powerbomb but Dom escapes and bails. Lee picks up the title and talks shit to Dom.

* Momentsa ago in the trainer’s room, Kiana was helped to the back and Izzi Dame came in to say if she’s okay. Kiana says next time she sees Roxy she will literally end her. Of course, Roxy is there and they go at each other. Ava is there and says she’s going to get the match made official for Deadline.