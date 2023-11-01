WWE News: Wes Lee Makes Return On NXT Halloween Havoc, Von Wagner Attacks Bron Breakker

– Wes Lee is back in NXT, making his TV return on night two of NXT Halloween Havoc. Lee returned to TV following Dominik Mysterio’s win over Nathan Frazer, taking out the man who took the North American Championship from him and holding the title in the air.

Lee was last seen back on the September 12th episode of NXT after he lost an NXT Championship #1 contenders match to Ilja Dragunov.

– Von Wagner also made his return to the Capitol Wrestling Center to take out Bron Breakker and save his buddy Robert Stone. Breakker crushed Stone in a match on tonight’s show, a bout Stone had requested as Wagner was recuperating from having his head crushed by Bron in between the steel steps. After the win, Breaker attempted to do the same to Stone but Wagner came out for the save. He attacked Bron and nearly crushed him in the ring steps before Breakker escapes. The two will now compete on next week’s episode of NXT, though Stone is concerned that Wagner is not physically ready yet.