Wes Lee on Uncertainty for WWE NXT Career After MSK Split Up

– During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling ahead of WWE NXT Great American Bash, NXT Superstar Wes Lee discussed his run after MSK was forced to split up in NXT. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I didn’t know where I was going to be after the split of MSK. I doubted myself and whether or not I deserved to be here anymore because I was brought in as a tag team wrestler. I was no longer a tag team wrestler so what is my purpose now? I doubted who I was and what I was capable of. I thank the heavens for my coaches for being to let me know that I really had what was necessary for me to be the success that everybody felt that I could be and that I wanted to be.”

MSK was forced to split up in April 2022 after WWE released Nash Carter from the company, moving Lee into the singles division. At today’s NXT Great American Bash, Wes Lee faces North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat Match for the title. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock later today. It’s being held at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas.