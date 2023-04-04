wrestling / News
What Happened After RAW Went Off The Air: Cody Rhodes Update
411’s Jeffrey Harris is at tonight’s WWE RAW and noted that after the show went off the air tonight officials checked on the brutalized Cody Rhodes and tried to get him help. Cody started crawling on his hands and knees to the ring apron and eventually Cody rolled out of the ring. Adam Pearce, officials and medical staff helped Cody walk out.
As noted, the Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar main event for tonight’s RAW didn’t end up happening as Brock Lesnar attacked Cody before the bell, a beating that spanned several minutes and involved F5s, chairs, tables, and the steel steps.
Reigns and Sikoa quickly made their way to the back after Brock’s attack on Cody began. No explanation was given for Brock’s turn.
WWE Raw Off-Air notes: officials are checking in the brutalized Cody Rhodes and trying to get him help. Cody starts crawling on his hands and knees to the ring apron. He’s still conscious. Cody rolls out of the ring, and Adam Pearce, officials and medical staff help Cody walk out pic.twitter.com/w2BFqmhgYG
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) April 4, 2023
