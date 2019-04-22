wrestling / News
What Happened After The Shield’s Final Chapter Went Off the Air
April 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Dean Ambrose’s farewell moment continued after Sunday night’s The Shield’s Final Chapter show went off the air. PWInsider reports that following the show going dark, the trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns celebrated more in the ring, eventually going out to greet fans at ringside.
Before the team went back up the entrance ramp, Dean Ambrose stopped to kiss Renee Young. The group gave a last salute together and then went went backstage.
Our full coverage of the show is here.
More Trending Stories
- Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes Announced For AEW Double or Nothing
- Lana Talks About How Long She Wants to Stay With WWE, Says She Wants To Be Manager for International Talent
- Bruce Prichard on Triple H Getting Drafted to Smackdown in 2004, Why Vince McMahon Quickly Put Him Back on Raw
- Lana Reveals Her Reaction To WWE Telling Her To Fade Out Her Accent, Says WWE Never Gave Her an Explanation