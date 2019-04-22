What Happened After The Shield’s Final Chapter Went Off the Air

– Dean Ambrose’s farewell moment continued after Sunday night’s The Shield’s Final Chapter show went off the air. PWInsider reports that following the show going dark, the trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns celebrated more in the ring, eventually going out to greet fans at ringside.

Before the team went back up the entrance ramp, Dean Ambrose stopped to kiss Renee Young. The group gave a last salute together and then went went backstage.

Our full coverage of the show is here.