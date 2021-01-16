wrestling / News
WWE News: What’s NeXT Recaps This Week’s NXT, Mia Yim & More Play Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
January 15, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of What’s NeXT is online, recapping this week’s NXT. You can see the video below, looking at the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round results and more from Wednesday’s episode:
– The latest UpUpDownDown has the BRE (Best Roommates Ever) in Mia Yim, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Dakota Kai playing Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime:
