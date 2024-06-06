Wheeler Yuta Comments On His Return To Ring Following AEW Dynamite

Wheeler Yuta made his return to the ring on AEW Dynamite, and he spoke about his in-ring return after the show. Yuta teamed with his Blackpool Combat Club members to beat CMLL’s Esfinge, Magnus, Rugido, and Volador Jr. on Wednesday’s episode. Yuta spoke after the show in a digital exclusive talking about his return, as you can see below.

“It’s been a long five months, it’s been a really long five months,” Yuta began (per Fightful). “I’m happy that I could get out there and help the team, and we could come out on top against some really good competitors from CMLL. Obviously, they went down to Arena Mexico, they had that match, and they’ve been fighting here for months and months. It’s been really hard to watch all that from my couch. It’s been really hard to have this championship on a shelf under my TV stand, under my TV on my TV stand for five months, just looking at it, not knowing if or when I would get to defend it again.”

He continued, “I think when I started wrestling, I kind of came to terms with, I was probably gonna leave it physically much worse than when I entered. But when it’s your head, when it’s your brain, it’s pretty scary. I don’t want to wake up every day with a headache, and I don’t want to get dizzy every time I go to the gym. I don’t want this to get the best of me, of course. But at the same time, I can’t imagine myself doing anything else. I’ve given my whole life to wrestling, and I’m gonna continue to give whatever I have left to professional wrestling. I’m safe, I’m okay, don’t you worry. But those guys in the ring across from me, they’re not safe. I’ve been pretty damn pissed off for the last five months, having to sit here and look at this [title], look at this symbol of my own failure because my brain doesn’t work, because I can’t wrestle, because I can’t go out for all of you and do the thing that you want me to do because I can’t wrestle for you. So now, I’m just gonna wrestle for me. I’m gonna defend this championship. I’m gonna make sure my brothers in arms in the BCC are okay, and I’m gonna do my thing. I’m back, and I’m not going anywhere.”